Israel offers Palestinian prisoners to continue serving sentence in Jordan

Four out of 18 prisoners with Jordanian citizenship have so far accepted the Israeli proposal

The Committee of Jordanian Prisoners in Israel said on Saturday that the Israeli Prison Service offered Palestinian inmates with Jordanian citizenship the option of being transferred to prisons in Jordan to continue serving their sentences there.

According to the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper, four out of 18 prisoners with Jordanian citizenship have so far accepted the Israeli proposal, most of them having been sentenced to life in prison. Among them is Abdullah Barghouti, Palestinian leading commander in Hamas' armed wing, who was sentenced to 67 life terms for making the bombs that killed 66 people and wounded over 500 in 2004.

There are currently around 4,500 Palestinian prisoners in Israel. Last week, the Jewish state expelled Franco-Palestinian terrorist Salah Hamouri, who had been in administrative detention since March. Hamouri, 37, who is a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is on the list of terrorist organizations in Israel and the European Union, was deported to France.