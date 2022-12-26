After surviving for hundreds of years the wooden structures are now in danger of becoming victims of local conflicts

Slowly emptying their wooden buckets into aqueducts and channeling systems – in an endless circle. For centuries, norias brought water to gardens and mosques on the riverbanks of Syria's Hama – becoming characteristic sights along the Orontes River.

However, after surviving for hundreds of years, these lovely historic wooden constructions are now in danger of becoming victims of local conflicts. But now, thanks to the relatively restored stability, Hama's governorate has now launched a campaign to renovate this symbol of the city's agrarian past.

"We are now at the entry of "Al-Tawafrah" adjacent to the al-Maamouriyah noria water wheel, which is currently under maintenance. It is 21 meters (68.8 feet) in diameter and Hama's second-largest noria. Some wood of the water wheel was worn down by weather factors, therefore, we are conducting maintenance, replacing the damaged parts with new ones," said Mohammed Sabaal-Arab, Director of the Norias Department.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1538820567759044608 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Maintenance of the water wheels is not an easy job – but norias are an integral part of Hama's landscape.

"When a waterwheel does not work, it is like a dead person, and when you repair it, it revives the entire region. We forget our fatigue at this moment,” said chief worker Mohammed Sultan.

Despite the difficulties, residents really believe their lives will become better and better once the wheel's are restored.