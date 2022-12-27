Syria's Kurdish-led forces 'on alert' for jihadist attacks, ‘dangerous plots’

'IS... want to bring back fear and panic. We're tired of war, we can't live in fear of the bombings and killings anymore. We want peace'

Syrian Kurdish-led forces boosted security on Tuesday a day after foiling a deadly Islamic State (IS) assault on a prison, amid fears that the extremists will strike again, a spokesman said.

Authorities on Monday declared a state of emergency in Raqa – the jihadists' former de facto capital in northern Syria – after gunmen launched an attack on a security complex near a prison holding fellow militants. Six members of the Kurdish-led security forces and one IS member were killed.

Farhad Shami, spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said they "declared a state of alert" and security forces were sweeping the area.

"We have information about potential IS attacks during end-of-year holidays,” said Shami, listing the northern Syrian cities of Raqa, Hasakeh, and Qamishli. He suggested that a new IS leader – who took over after his predecessor was killed in October – wanted to assert the group's presence.

Following Monday’s attack, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi warned that "terrorist cells" were "preparing dangerous plots.”

The failed assault targeted a Kurdish security complex, which includes a military intelligence prison housing hundreds of jihadists, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor. IS claimed responsibility for the attack, saying two of its fighters carried it out to avenge "Muslim prisoners" and female relatives of jihadists living in the Kurdish-administered al-Hol camp – home to more than 50,000 people and the largest camp for displaced people who fled after the SDF dislodged IS fighters from the last scraps of their Syrian territory in 2019.

Residents of Raqa, still fearful after years of war, worry that IS wants to stage a comeback.

"IS never let us forget they are here, they want to bring back fear and panic," said a Raqa resident. "We're tired of war, we can't live in fear of the bombings and killings anymore. We want peace."