In 2018, 13 people died in a similar flooding in Petra

Nearly 1,700 tourists were evacuated from Jordan’s desert city of Petra as water from a flash flood filled the area, media reported on Tuesday.

Videos circulating on social media show floodwater from nearby mountains pouring into the ancient site.

“The Jordanian government has evacuated some 1,700 tourists in Petra due to the heavy rains,” said the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1607406877561831428 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In the neighboring city of Ma’an, three people were injured in the flooding after a minibus with tourists was swept by torrential rains. In 2018, 13 people died in a similar flooding in Petra, which forced nearly 4,000 tourists to flee.

Jordan's most-visited tourist attraction is located about 80 miles from Israel’s coastal town of Eilat. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its 2,000-year-old “Rose City” discovered and revealed to the outside world by a Swiss explorer in 1812.