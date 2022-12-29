Border security discussed in landmark Syrian-Turkish talks

A Kurdish official says he expects aa new phase of deals and plans... hostile to the interests of Syrians' to develop from the meetings

Talks between the Syrian and Turkish Defense Ministers Ali Mahmoud Abbas and Hulusi Akar on Wednesday in Russia – underlining thawing ties between the foes – touched on border security and how Ankara can act jointly against Kurdish militants, according to a senior Turkish official.

The landmark meeting was the highest-level encounter reported between the sides since the start of Syria’s war over a decade ago. Turkey has played a major part in the conflict, backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s opponents and sending troops into the north.

But this apparent rapprochement, mediated by Assad’s most powerful ally Russia, could reshape the war. Still, obstacles remain, including the fate of rebel fighters backed by Turkey and that of millions of civilians, many of whom have fled to the Turkish border to escape Assad’s rule.

A senior Turkish official described the meeting as “positive,” echoing a Syrian defense ministry statement issued after the talks, which were also attended by Russia’s defense minister as well as Syria’s and Turkey’s intelligence chiefs.

"It was discussed how the Turkish side can act jointly against terrorist organizations such as YPG and Daesh in order to ensure the territorial integrity of Syria and the fight against terrorism," the Turkish official said, referring to the Kurdish-militia People’s Defense Units (YPG) and Islamic State jihadist movement.

"It was emphasized that Turkey's priority is border security."

Turkey views the YPG as a national security threat because of its ties to the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party – designated as a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies – and has been threatening an incursion into northern Syria since a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul last month.

Badran Jia Kurd, a senior official in the Kurdish-led autonomous administration of northern Syria, said he expected "a new phase of deals and plans... hostile to the interests of Syrians" to develop from the meetings.