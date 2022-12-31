Syria records lowest annual death toll since conflict began: war monitor

A large number of the deaths reportedly due to security chaos, dozens of strikes launched by Israel, and attacks by the Islamic State group

The year 2022 saw at least 3,825 people die in Syria’s war, the lowest annual toll since the start of the conflict more than a decade ago, a war monitor said Saturday.

After years of deadly battle and bombardments following the brutal suppression of 2011 anti-government protests, the war has largely abated in the last three years, with 2021’s death toll at 3,882, to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said last year.

Sporadic fighting at times breaks out and jihadist attacks continue, mainly in the east of the country.

Among those killed this year were 1,627 civilians, including 321 children, according to the Observatory, which relies on a wide network of sources on the ground in Syria. Of the civilians killed, 209 people – about half of them children – were victims of mines or other explosive devices.

In addition, 627 government security force personnel were killed along with 217 other fighters loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Some 387 members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and their allies were also among the dead, as well as over 500 jihadists.

A large number of the deaths were due to security chaos, dozens of strikes launched by Israel, and attacks by the Islamic State group in the Syrian desert, said the Observatory’s director Rami Abdel Rahman.

The war has killed nearly half a million people since it broke out in 2011, displacing almost half of Syria's pre-war population. Assad has retaken most of the territory initially lost to rebel groups, though the SDF – which the regime maintains a degree of cooperation with – continues to control areas in the north and northeast.