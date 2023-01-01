Report: 2 killed in Israeli strike on Damascus area
Syrian state media reported an Israeli strike in the Damascus area early Monday, killing two soldiers and wounding two more.
Barrages of missiles came from the direction of the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel, according to the report, hitting the Damascus international airport.
A correspondent for Syria's state media SANA said Syrian air defenses responded to the attack.
