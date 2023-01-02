Syria's olive oil industry bouncing back despite a myriad of crises

'We’ve declined due to low productivity and climate change. We're not able to give the olive tree the necessary care for it' to thrive

Years of war and instability in Syria crushed the country’s olive oil industry, but the renowned global export is making a comeback having seen a better-than-expected harvest in 2022, prompting optimistic forecasts for the new year.

The International Olive Council (IOC) recently estimated that global olive oil production will hit a six-year low in the 2022-2023 crop year, with output expected to reach 2.73 million tons. But the council noted that Syria – alongside Israel, Jordan, and the West Bank – has experienced a production rebound, with yields exceeding the rolling five-year averages.

While Syria’s oil production this year is expected to reach 125,000 tons – a massive surge from 80,000 in 2022 – it is still far from pre-war levels.

“The olive oil industry was ranked fourth in the world in terms of production in the 2011/2012 season, which production reaching 198,000 tons,” said Abir Jawhar, head of the Syrian Agriculture Ministry’s Olive Department.

Syria’s state infrastructure is devastated by the war, which spiraled out of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 and has since killed more than 350,000 people, according to the United Nations.

“Unfortunately, we’ve declined due to low productivity and climate change. We're not able to give the olive tree the necessary care" for it to thrive, Jawhar told i24NEWS.

Amid a combination of a civil war, sanctions that have gutted the economy, and climate change, the biggest challenges facing Syrian olive farmers are the high prices of fertilizer and a lack of fuel.

“If the requirements are available and sanctions are removed,” Jawhar urged, “it would be easy to secure the necessities at reasonable prices to provide the tree with the needed care.”