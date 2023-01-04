He called members of Israel’s new government ‘corrupt criminals and extremists’

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a televised speech on Tuesday condemned the new Israeli government, calling it “corrupt” and “crazy.”

The secretary-general of the Iran-backed terrorist group based in Lebanon also dismissed recent rumors about his grave medical condition and condemned the controversial visit to the Temple Mount by the far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The visit to the Jerusalem holy site on Tuesday morning sparked international backlash and reportedly prompted the UN Security Council to schedule an emergency meeting later this week.

Any “harm against al-Aqsa (the mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount) might blow up the entire region,” he warned, calling on the international community to “rein in those crazy officials in Israel.”

“The new Israeli government is a government of corrupt (people), criminals and extremists,” Nasrallah said, adding that the only reason he was optimistic about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government is because it would lead to the Jewish state’s demise.

On the issue of relations between Lebanon and Israel, he stated that “we will not tolerate any change,” stressing that they “do not fear” Netanyahu.