Lebanon arrests former Hezbollah member over ‘cooperating with Israel’ - report

The man was allegedly recruited by Israel's spy agency Mossad

Lebanese security forces arrested a former member of Hezbollah for cooperating with Israel, media reported on Wednesday.

The detained man was expelled from the Shiite militant group due to “behavioral problems” and moved to Africa, where he worked for a security company, according to Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, affiliated with Hezbollah. The report stated that Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad persuaded the suspect to cooperate with them under the threat of sending his family incriminating videos of him and a young Belgian woman he met in Sierra Leone.

Al-Akhbar also claimed that the Mossad questioned the Lebanese about the specializations he acquired within Hezbollah, the weapons he used, the training bases and places where he fought as well as the courses of combat and self-defense that he took. The man was also allegedly questioned about the identities of Hezbollah agents in Africa.

The report said that the man was then ordered to return to Lebanon and rejoin the terrorist organization. When he was arrested last September, he admitted to having performed numerous tasks for the Mossad and receiving devices that allowed him to transmit encrypted information.