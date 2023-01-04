Analysis: Turkey's delicate balancing act between Syria, West

Turkey's Erdogan is no stranger to playing multiple sides, both internally and on the international stage

After years of cold relations, a diplomatic thaw may be underway between Turkey and Syria.

A Moscow meeting last week between the Turkish and Syrian defense ministers marked the highest-level talks between the two neighbors since relations broke down in 2011 following the onset of the Syrian war and Ankara's continued support of rebel groups against Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly expressed willingness to meet with his Syrian counterpart, drawing the ire of Turkey's anti-Assad allies – namely, the United States.

“We do not support countries upgrading their relations or expressing support to rehabilitate the brutal dictator Bashar al-Assad,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters when asked about the Moscow meeting.

“We urge states to carefully consider the Assad regime's atrocious human rights record of the past 12 years as it continues to inflict atrocities on the Syrian people and to deny access to life-saving humanitarian aid.”

On Tuesday, Turkey hosted leaders of the opposition Syrian National Council, with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeting images of his meeting with Chief Mahmut Al Maslat in a show of public support. He also called for a diplomatic resolution to the Syrian conflict.

The Turkish opposition has voiced concern over Erdogan's calls for a renewed ground offensive into northern Syria, and have called for a pullback of troops from the Syrian border. The opposition has also called on Erdogan to expedite the return of nearly four million Syrian refugees from Turkey as anti-immigrant sentiments grow following years of open policies.

Erdogan is no stranger to playing multiple sides, both internally in Turkey and on the international stage. It remains to be seen how Turkey's delicate balancing act will play out, from NATO and Russia to Assad, the Syrian rebels, and Washington.