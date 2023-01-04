Member of Jordan's parliament also uses antisemitic reference to Jews, calling them 'sons of monkeys and pigs'

A member of Jordan's parliament on Wednesday said that Jordanians would become "suicide bombers" for the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem in response to the previous day's visit to the Temple Mount by Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Using an antisemitic reference to Jews as "the sons of monkeys and pigs," MP Yanal Abd al-Salam Nour al-Din al-Fraihat said in a speech at Jordan's national assembly in the capital Amman that "the response of the Palestinian and Jordanian people at the moment is only talk, but this is a volcano and soon the response will be with lead bullets."

Temple Mount Directorate Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visiting the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, January 3, 2022.

Al-Fraihat said that "as soon as the Al-Aqsa Mosque is involved, this is a real red line and all Jordanians will become fighters and suicide bombers for Palestine and for Al-Aqsa."

The lawmaker has previously supported terrorism against Israel and called for Jordan to renew relations with the Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas.

Ben-Gvir drew a wave of international condemnation following his visit to the Temple Mount, which is the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam, containing the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The site in Jerusalem is where the First and Second Temples stood.

The United Nations Security Council will reportedly hold an emergency session to discuss the recent visit, which follows the widespread condemnation including from Jordan's Foreign Ministry, which condemned "in the strongest terms... the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif this morning, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces."

The Jordanians stressed that the compound is a "pure place of worship" for Muslims.