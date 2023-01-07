Lebanon officials call on Hezbollah to arrest Hamas terrorist cell

Palestinian members of Hamas operate in Lebanese territory from where they plan to carry out actions against Israel

Security officials in Lebanon have called on the pro-Iranian Shiite militia Hezbollah to arrest a Hamas terrorist cell that plans to carry out operations against Israel from Lebanese territory, a security source in Lebanon revealed on Saturday.

According to media reports, citing the source, Lebanese officials handed over to Hezbollah a list of names of Palestinian members of the terrorist organization, who operate in southern Lebanon, including Samir Pandi, Hassan Farhat, Nadim Dawabsha and Ahmed Hamdan Abdullah.

Although Hezbollah is a declared enemy of Israel and an occasional ally of Hamas, security officials in Lebanon have condemned Hezbollah's inaction on the issue. The source said that "any action against Israel, especially at this time, would put Lebanon in danger and add to its disasters a new catastrophe which it does not need."

Last year, Lebanon and Israel, which do not have official diplomatic relations, signed a historic maritime border deal following years of the U.S.-mediated negotiations. Hezbollah hailed the agreement and promised to end its "exceptional" mobilization against Israel after threatening to attack the Jewish state for months.