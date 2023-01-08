Sweden says can’t meet all Turkey’s demands for NATO bid

'Turkey has confirmed that we have done what we said we would do, but it also says that it wants things that we can't, that we don't want to give it'

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Sunday that his country cannot accept some of Turkey’s demands for a NATO bid.

Ankara has for months blocked NATO membership requests made by Sweden and Finland demanding the two countries’ to take steps against Kurdish militants. Sweden has closer ties with the Kurdish diaspora so it faced more conditions from Turkey.

"Turkey has confirmed that we have done what we said we would do, but it also says that it wants things that we can't, that we don't want to give it," Kristersson said during a security conference.

"We are convinced that Turkey will make a decision, we just don't know when," he added in the presence of NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

According to the prime minister the final decision will depend on Turkey’s internal politics as well as "Sweden's capacity to show its seriousness."

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters that his country would join NATO at the same time as its neighbor.

"Finland is not in such a rush to join NATO that we can't wait until Sweden gets the green light," he said at Sunday's conference.

The two Nordic countries applied to join the U.S.-led defense alliance in May in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. All new members of NATO must be approved by consensus.

Earlier in June, Finland and Sweden agreed to Turkish demands after a summit in Spain. Ankara praised Sweden for responding to its security concerns but stressed more was needed to win its full backing for Stockholm's NATO membership bid.