UN extends aid to Syria’s rebel north, with humanitarian needs at ‘highest levels’

The UN Security Council on Monday voted unanimously to extend humanitarian aid to some four million people in northwestern Syria by another six months, which Damascus ally Russia supported.

Authorization by the 15-member council was needed because Syrian authorities did not agree to the humanitarian operation, which has been delivering food, medicine, and shelter to rebel-held areas of Syria since 2014.

“Our ability to provide critical support to millions of people in northwest Syria - vulnerable children and families, many of whom have been displaced multiple times - depends on continuing cross-border access," Joe English, Emergency Communication Specialist at the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), told i24NEWS.

"Ensuring the UN is able to provide often life-saving humanitarian support to these families - who have faced almost 12 years of war and conflict, yet another harsh winter, and now the threat of cholera - is hugely important at a time when humanitarian needs are greater than ever," he added.

During the vote, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made similar appeals.

The cross-border aid remains “an indispensable lifeline for 4.1 million people in northwest Syria,” he urged, stressing that it came “as humanitarian needs have reached the highest levels since the start of the conflict in 2011.”

All eyes were on Russia during the vote, which in the past abstained from or vetoed resolutions on cross-border aid deliveries. Since the early years of the war, Turkey has sided with Syrian rebels while Moscow has sought to replace aid crossing the Turkish border with convoys from government-held areas in Syria.

Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia said supporting the resolution was “difficult,” and Syria’s UN Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh criticized Western countries for “politicizing humanitarian work.”

The day prior to the vote, international aid groups warned of the millions of people who would be affected should the aid cease.

"To many, humanitarian aid has become a lifeline, especially people who are displaced," Ammar Ammar of UNICEF said. "Without UN cross-border access, hunger will increase.”

The Idlib area is Syria's last main rebel bastion. Many people sheltering there have been internally displaced by the nearly 12-year war that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.