HRW: Turkey using laws, courts to crackdown on dissent ahead of elections

Turkey’s government is cracking down more aggressively on dissent and political opposition with censorship and prison sentences ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections, Human Rights Watch charged Thursday.

In its annual World Report, the rights watchdog accused Turkish authorities of using online censorship and disinformation laws to muzzle independent media, opposition figures, and dissent.

"The government has carried out highly abusive maneuvers against the political opposition, blanket bans on public protest, and the jailing and conviction of human rights defenders and perceived critics by courts operating under political orders," Hugh Williamson, the Europe and Central Asia director at HRW, said in the report.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are set for no later than mid-June, but Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said they could come sooner. Polls indicate that he and his Islamist-rooted AK Party could lose after 20 years in power.

Last month, a court sentenced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu – a potential Erdogan challenger from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) – to 31 months in prison and handed him a politics ban for insulting public officials, a verdict he has appealed.

This month, Turkey’s top court froze the bank accounts of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party while it hears a case on shutting it down over alleged ties to militants, claims which the bloc denies.

And in October 2022, Turkey adopted a law proposed by the AK Party that would jail journalists and social media users for up to three years for spreading "disinformation,” sparking deep concerns over free speech.

The government says the new law aims to regulate online publications, protect the country, and combat disinformation.