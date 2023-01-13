Iran ‘happy’ about Syrian-Turkish dialogue, Assad urges end of 'occupation'

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he could meet his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad early in February

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday that his country was glad to see a rapprochement between Syria and Turkey.

While Damascus is Tehran’s ally, Ankara has been backing the Syrian opposition over the last decade.

"We are happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and Turkey, and we believe that it will reflect positively between the two countries," said Amirabdollahian, during a diplomatic visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in turn said that talks with Turkey overseen by his ally Russia should be aimed at ending the “occupation of Syrian land” and halting Ankara's support for rebels in northern Syria. Assad also said that the meetings “should be coordinated between Syria and Russia in advance in order to... produce tangible results sought by Syria."

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he could meet his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad early in February, rejecting previous reports that the two could meet next week.

"We have said before that there were some propositions for a date for next week but that they did not suit us ... It could be at the beginning of February, we are working on a date," he said, adding that it would be done "as soon as possible."