Biden administration to ask Congress to approve sale of F-16s to Turkey

The sale is subject to Turkey's approval of Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership

The Biden administration plans to ask Congress to approve a $20 billion sale of new F-16 fighters to Turkey, as well as a separate sale of next-generation F-35 jets to Greece, in one of the largest arms sales in recent years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

According to U.S. officials, the arms sale is conditional on Turkey's approval of Sweden's and Finland's NATO membership. Turkey has not agreed to their joining the alliance because of their support, it says, for Kurdish militants, and Sweden said last week that it could not meet all of Turkey's demands.

Next week, Congress is expected to be briefed on the deal just as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Washington.

The announcement could lead to a showdown between the Biden administration and opponents of arms sales to Turkey in Congress. The sale to Turkey is larger than expected. According to unnamed officials quoted by the WSJ, Turkey would receive 40 new planes and kits to modernize 79 of its existing F-16s, in addition to 900 air-to-air missiles and 800 bombs.

Congress will receive approval for the sale along with approval for a separate sale of at least 30 new F-35 fighter jets to Greece. The Greek government requested this sale in June 2022.

Greece and Turkey are historical enemies dating back to the days of the Ottoman Empire. In 1952, the two countries were accepted into the NATO alliance. In a crucial shift for the region, Athens, which has at times experienced colder relations with Washington than with Ankara, has seen its ties with the United States evolve, while those with Turkey have soured, in part due to U.S. concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's policy in the eastern Mediterranean, where Greece and Turkey clash over territorial and maritime issues.