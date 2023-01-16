Tensions rise between Sweden and Turkey over NATO bid

'We see it as an act of sabotage against our applications to become members of NATO'

What is developing into a real diplomatic crisis had started with this effigy: a puppet resembling Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan hanging from its feet outside Stockholm city hall.

The footage was shared last week by the so-called Swedish Solidarity Committee for Rojava, alluding to the Kurdish-areas in Northern Syria that Turkey threatened to target in a new offensive. Turkey's reaction was quick to come. A Swedish ambassador to Ankara was summoned to the foreign ministry, and a visit of the Swedish speaker of parliament was canceled.

"As of now, this visit will not take place and if they don't intervene in this situation in Sweden, this could further strain ties with Sweden," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Stockholm is trying to control the damage the puppet has caused. Only in May, Sweden together with Finland had submitted a bid to join NATO after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. But it needs Ankara's support.

"We see it as an act of sabotage against our applications to become members of NATO, both for Sweden and Finland. I can clearly see why Turkey is outraged. We would show the same reaction if this was aimed at a Swedish leader. So, I have all respect for this, and we've established this very clearly with our channels with Turkey," said Ulf Kristersson, Swedish Prime Minister.

“This visit was postponed, but I hope that we will be able to carry it out within a short period of time,” he added.

Protesters gathered in front of the Swedish embassy in Ankara after the footage became public. Turkey has also announced a probe into the incident and is accusing Sweden of not taking enough action against militant Kurdish groups and especially the Kurdistans' Workers Party (PKK), which it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

Erdogan on Saturday called upon Sweden to extradite 130 individuals whom he called 'terrorists'. Last June, Sweden, Finland and Turkey had signed a memorandum where the two Nordic countries vowed to take steps to meet Turkey's security concerns. But as the quarrel simmers, Sweden's NATO membership is receding into the distance.