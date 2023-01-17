Turkey accuses Sweden of not taking a clear stance on what it considers to be terrorists – mainly Kurdish militants and a group it blames for a coup attempt

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier this week that Sweden and Finland must expel up to 130 “terrorists” to Turkey before his parliament would approve the Nordic states’ bids to join NATO.

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the Western military alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But their bids must be approved by all 30 NATO member states, including Turkey and Hungary, which have not endorsed the applications.

"We said look, so if you don't hand over your terrorists to us, we can't pass it (approval of the NATO application) through the parliament anyway," Erdogan said on Sunday, referring to a joint press conference he held with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson last November.

"For this to pass the parliament, first of all, you have to hand more than 100, around 130, of these terrorists to us," Erdogan added.

Turkey has accused Sweden in particular of not taking a clear stance on what it considers to be terrorists – mainly Kurdish militants and a group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

Finnish politicians viewed Erdogan’s demand as an angry response to an incident in Stockholm last week in which an effigy of the Turkish leader was strung up during an apparent protest. In response to the effigy, Turkey canceled a planned visit to Ankara by Swedish speaker of parliament, Andreas Norlen, who instead went to Helsinki.

"We stress that in Finland and in Sweden, we have freedom of expression. We cannot control it," said Matti Vanhanen, the speaker of the Finnish parliament.

Separately on Monday, Kristersson said that his country was in a "good position" to secure Turkey's ratification of its NATO bid.