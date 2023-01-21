Turkey cancels Sweden minister visit over planned protest

Turkey summoned Sweden's ambassador to condemn a protest, the second time in little over a week the ambassador has been summoned

Turkey canceled a visit by Sweden's defense minister over a planned anti-Turkey protest in Stockholm, the country announced on Saturday.

"At this point, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson's visit to Turkey on January 27 has lost its significance and meaning, so we canceled the visit," Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, according to AFP.

The minister's visit was planned to overcome Ankara's objections to Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance.

Turkey has been opposed to the country joining the alliance - with Ankara needing to consent for both Sweden and Finland to enter - and was angered by permission given to a right-wing extremist to demonstrate later on Saturday in front of the Turkish embassy in the Swedish capital.

Ankara says any progress depends on Swedish steps to deport people it accuses of terrorism or having played a part in the 2016 coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Rasmus Paludan - a Danish-Swedish politician whose anti-Islamist actions sparked riots across Sweden last year - expressed his intention to "burn the Koran," Islam's holy book, during his protest.

On Friday, Turkey summoned Sweden's ambassador to "condemn this provocative action which is clearly a hate crime - in strongest terms," a diplomatic source said, AFP reported. This would be the second time in a little over a week that the Swedish ambassador to Turkey was summoned.