At least 16 killed in building collapse in Syria’s Aleppo

A residential building collapse in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday left at least 16 people dead with rescue workers continuing to search for residents under the rubble, state media reported.

The five-storey building in the Sheikh Maksoud district predominantly inhabited by Syrian Kurds collapsed due to a “water leak” that damaged its foundation, according to police officials.

"The number of victims of the residential building collapse... has risen to 16 dead", including children, said SANA news agency.

A Kurdish news agency reported that the number of children among the dead amounted to five. According to reports, seven families lived in the collapsed building. Only one person has been found alive with rescue workers continuing to search for residents.

Syria’s second largest city, Aleppo was heavily destroyed during the ongoing civil conflict with many buildings severely damaged. Last September, a building collapse in the Ferdaws neighborhood of the city killed 10 people, including three children.