Lebanon resuming Beirut port blast probe after 13-month halt

Lebanon's Judge Tarek Bitar on Monday said that he was resuming his probe into the deadly Beirut port blast after a 13-month halt caused by political pressure.

The 2020 blast left over 200 dead and 6,500 injured and ravaged entire neighborhoods of the city. Authorities said tons of ammonium nitrate fertilizer was haphazardly stocked in a port warehouse since 2014 and that it caught fire, which caused one of history's largest non-nuclear explosions. No Lebanese official has been held accountable over the blast.

Lebanon's magistrate decided to indict eight people, including two senior security officials - the Public Security Director-General Abbas Ibrahim and the State Security Director-General Tony Saliba. In addition, five others arrested since the explosion were released, AFP reported. Additionally, Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group repeatedly demanded that the judge step down from the investigation.

JOSEPH EID / AFP A supporter of Hezbollah and the Amal movements carries a portrait of Judge Tarek Bitar, the Beirut blast lead investigator, near the Justice Palace in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

The investigation was stalled since December 2021 due to the politicians that Bitar summoned for questioning filing complaints against him. A judicial source told AFP: "Bitar conducted a legal study that led him to decide to resume his investigations despite the complaints filed against him." Bitar also met with two French judges about his investigation last week, a judicial source told AFP at the time.

Bitar has sought to question multiple senior politicians, including members of Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's Amal Movement, Hassan Diab - prime minister at the time of the blast - and top security official Major-General Abbas Ibrahim. All of them have denied wrongdoing and said that the judge does not have the power to interrogate them, arguing they have immunity.