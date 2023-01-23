The Turkish President's remarks follow the burning of a Quran outside Turkey's embassy in Stockholm earlier this week

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden on Monday that it should not expect his country's backing to join NATO following the burning of a Quran outside Ankara's embassy in Stockholm.

"Sweden should not expect support from us for NATO," Erdogan said in his first official response to Saturday's incident by an anti-Islam politician during a protest approved by the Swedish police despite Turkey's objections.

Erdogan also criticized Sweden for pro-Kurdish demonstrations in the country, where protestors have waved flags of various Kurdish groups, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party - considered a terrorist group in Turkey, the European Union, and the United States, but whose symbols are not banned in Sweden.

“So you will let terror organizations run wild and then expect our support for getting into NATO. That’s not happening,” Erdogan said regarding Sweden and Finland's accession bids for the NATO alliance.

Sweden and Finland handed in their bids to join the U.S.-led alliance NATO in May 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine up-ended decades of military non-alignment. The membership push could represent the most significant expansion of NATO in decades, doubling its border with Russia, and President Vladimir Putin has warned it may trigger a response from Moscow.

Helsinki, Stockholm, and the other Western allies remain optimistic they can overcome Turkey's objections.