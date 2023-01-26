Lebanon: Protesters rally against attempts to hinder blast probe

'Families of the victims are being wronged - there is a complete disregard for this crime'

Families of the victims of the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast, among others, rallied on Thursday outside Lebanon's justice palace to protest steps taken to hinder the blast probe.

On Monday, Judge Tarek Bitar announced he was resuming his probe after a 13-month suspension caused by legal complaints and high-level political pressure. However, the country's top public prosecutor objected, saying Bitar did not have the authority to circumvent the objections.

Bitar also charged several influential figures - including prosecutor general Ghassan Oueidat - over the blast. The top prosecutor then filed charges against the judge and released the remaining detainees held over the investigation.

Oueidat also charged Bitar with "insubordination" and "usurping power," calling him for questioning on Thursday, which Bitar is not expected to attend, and slapped a travel ban on the judge.

Joseph EID / AFP Relatives of victims of the 2020 Beirut port explosion, hold posters bearing images of youths killed in the blast, as they rally outside the palace of justice in the Lebanese capital, to support the judge investigating the disaster, on January 26, 2023.

Dozens rallied to support the investigation, leading to tight security at the palace of justice. The organization of families of those killed called the move against Bitar a "political, security and judicial coup d'etat."

"This is a judicial scandal," said Ali Abbas, a lawyer protesting Thursday. "Families of the victims are being wronged - there is a complete disregard for this crime," he told Reuters.

The August 4, 2020 blast was one of history's biggest non-nuclear explosions, destroying much of the Lebanese capital's port and surrounding areas. In addition, the blast is responsible for killing more than 215 people and injuring over 6,500. However, no official has been held accountable for the disaster.