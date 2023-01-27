Chemical weapons watchdog blames Syria for 2018 deadly chlorine attack

Damascus denies using chemical weapons, and has accused rescue workers of staging the attack at the behest of the United States

The global chemical weapons watchdog on Friday blamed Syria’s air force for a 2018 chlorine attack that killed 43 people, in a long-awaited report on a case that sparked tensions between Damascus and the West.

According to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), a nearly two-year investigation found that at least one Syrian military helicopter dropped gas cylinders on residential buildings in the rebel-held city Syrian city of Douma. It was part of a major military offensive that returned that area to the control of forces under Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during his country’s grinding civil war.

“The use of chemical weapons in Douma – and anywhere – is unacceptable and a breach of international law,” said OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias.

Weaponizing chlorine is prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention, ratified by Syria in 2013.

Damascus has denied using chemical weapons and accused rescue workers of staging the attack at the behest of the United States, which launched air strikes on Syria days afterward along with Britain and France.

It should be noted that a previous joint inquiry of the United Nations and the OPCW found that the Syrian government used the nerve agent sarin in an April 2017 attack, and has repeatedly used chlorine as a weapon.

The latest findings were based on technical analyses of 70 biological and environmental samples, satellite imagery, 66 witness interviews, and ballistic and munitions testing, the OPCW said.

“The world now knows the facts," said Arias. "It is up to the international community to take action, at the OPCW and beyond.”