U.S. warns of possible terror attacks in Turkey after Quran burning

It is the second warning issued by the U.S. in the last four days

The U.S. embassy in Turkey issued a warning on Monday about possible attacks against churches, synagogues and diplomatic missions following Quran-burning incidents in Europe.

It is the second warning issued by the U.S. in the last four days. The alert said that "possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists" could happen in Istanbul's main touristic neighborhoods such as Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim and Istiklal. It added that Turkish authorities are conducting an investigation.

Earlier on Friday, embassies of the U.S., Germany, France, Italy and several other countries issued security alerts warning about possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship. They could come in response to the holy Muslim book of Quran being burned in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands in the past weeks.

In turn Ankara warned its citizens on Saturday over "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in Europe and the United States. Earlier on Friday, Turkey summoned Denmark's ambassador in response to Copenhagen allowing a far-right extremist Rasmus Paludan to burn Quran.

Paludan, who is a Danish-Swedish dual national, first burnt a copy of the holy book near a mosque in Copenhagen and then a second copy outside the Turkish embassy. He held a similar protest in Stockholm, which led to Turkey postponing the planned NATO accession talks with Sweden and Finland over their membership bid in the U.S.-led alliance.