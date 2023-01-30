Lebanon detains man who crossed border from Israel - report

It is unclear whether the man is an Israeli citizen

Lebanese security forces on Monday morning detained a man who crossed the border from the Israeli territory in the Western Galilee region, according to media reports.

The man was arrested by the intelligence services and is currently under investigation, Lebanese website Lebanon 24 said. It is unclear whether he is an Israeli citizen.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1619971219251404800 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier in January, Israeli military was forced to stop work on the Israel-Lebanon border fence. Israel has been performing work to clear the field of vision on the Israel-Lebanon border, including crossing the border by several feet due to logistical necessity. Shortly after the incident, which prompted UN peacekeepers to intervene, the Israeli forces were allowed to continue the work.

The two countries do not have diplomatic relations and are officially at war. Last year, the bordering states signed a historic maritime deal mediated by the U.S. It put an end to decades-long dispute over the demarcation of the territorial waters.