7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, reportedly felt in Israel

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details emerge

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake shook southern Turkey early Monday, near Gaziantep, with Israelis feeling both that and a 4.7 quake shortly after epicentered in southern Syria.

Massive damage has been reported from the earthquake, with buildings collapsing in several provinces in Turkey. The Turkish government said that at least five people have been confirmed killed so far. In Syria, reports have come of an eight-storey building collapsing in Hama, as well as others in Aleppo.

More to follow