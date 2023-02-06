LIVEBLOG: Rescue efforts still underway in Turkey, Syria following earthquake
The earthquake had its epicenter in southeastern Turkey near the border between the two countries
A major earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday leaving thousands dead and injured, with buildings destroyed in several provinces.
Dozens of nations have pledged aid since the 7.8-magnitude quake, which hit as people were still sleeping and amid freezing weather that has hampered emergency efforts.
Tel Aviv city hall lights up in honor of Turkish quake victims
The Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality lit up the city hall Monday night in honor of the Turkish people following the devastating earthquake.
“Tonight, City Hall is lit with the Turkish flag. Our hearts go out to the people of Turkey in light of this catastrophic event," said Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.
In Syria, earthquake survivors are sleeping outside 'in the freezing cold'
Conditions in northwest Syria are “terrifying” in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake on Monday, according to eyewitnesses. The quake left “entire families dead” and “survivors sleeping on the streets in the freezing cold,” they told CNN News.
Palestinian Authority to send rescue and medical teams to Turkey, Syria
Palestinian civil defense and medical teams will be sent to Turkey and Syria to help in rescue operations following the deadly earthquake that rocked the region, the Palestinian Authority's Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh said Monday.
"The necessary arrangements have been made for the arrival of rescue teams with the Syrian and Turkish countries to facilitate access to the affected areas and provide assistance to the earthquake victims," he said.
U.S. agency records more than 75 aftershocks
After Turkey and Syria experienced the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, U.S. Geological Survey recorded more than 75 aftershocks, including a major one at 7.5 magnitude.
Death toll rises to over 3,000 in quake-hit Turkey, Syria
The combined death toll rose to more than 2,700 for Turkey and Syria on Monday after the region's strongest earthquake in nearly a century.
Turkey's emergencies service said at least 1,762 people had died in the 7.8-magnitude quake, with another nearly 1,300 confirmed fatalities in neighboring Syria, putting the total over 3,000.
Images of rescue efforts flood social media
UAE pledges $13 million in aid to quake-hit Syria
The United Arab Emirates on Monday pledged humanitarian assistance worth around $13.6 million to Syria following an earthquake in Turkey that killed at least 1,000 people in the war-torn country, state media reported.
Emirati Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum "directed urgent humanitarian aid to those affected in Syria," the official WAM news agency said.
7 days of mourning
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a week of mourning for the victims of the earthquake that killed at least 2,600 people in his country and neighboring Syria.
"A national mourning period has been declared for seven days. Our flag will be hoisted at half-mast until sunset on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in all our national and foreign representative offices," Erdogan tweeted.
Devastating earthquake - a rude awakening
Israel's Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana hosts Turkish Ambassador to Israel Shakir Özkan Turnler
Ohana expressed to Turnler his sorrow and the sorrow of the Israeli parliament (Knesset) for thousands of Turkish citizens that died in the double earthquakes that struck the country. Ohana also gave the ambassador a letter of condolence intended for the head of the Turkish Parliament, Mustafa Shantov, the Turkish people and the families of those who perished.
Quake death toll in Turkey rises to 1,651, over 2,600 in total
Turkey announced that the death toll following the two major earthquakes and 145 aftershocks that struck the southeast of the country was at least 1,651. At least 1,000 dead were reported in Syria after the quake.
Operation "Olive Branch" delegation prepares to leave for Turkey
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Herzog conveyed his condolences on behalf of the people of Israel to the Turkish President, according to a statement. Erodgan thanked Herzog for the condolences and the rescue mission provided by Israel and emphasized that the aid would be of great help to the many forces who must have been working for many hours.
Israel's delegation to be led by 150 military rescuers
Israel has already sent a team on the ground to check what is needed to be done during Operation "Olive Branch," an army spokesperson said to defense reporters. The delegation will include 150 Israeli military rescuers.
The spokesperson stated that Israel is also prepared to offer humanitarian aid, but the Turkish government requested search and rescue teams at this stage.
Syria denies requesting Israeli assistance with earthquake relief
Al-Watan, a pro-government newspaper in Syria, cited an official source denying that the government requested Israeli aid with earthquake relief, according to Reuters.
This comes after Israel said it received a Syrian request for assistance, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying he approved sending humanitarian aid.
Total death toll rises over 2,300
The official earthquake death toll in Turkey rose to 1,498, with the death toll in government-held areas of Syria rising to more than 430 people. In the places where the government is not in control, reports noted that the death toll was at least 380.
Total death toll rises to over 1,900
Turkey's emergency services said at least 1,121 people died in the earthquake. There are another 783 confirmed fatalities in Syria, putting that toll at 1,904.
UK sending rescue teams to Turkey
The United Kingdom is sending "immediate aid" to Turkey, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly announced on Monday.
Rescue efforts are even more difficult in war-ravaged Syria
Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu says approved humanitarian aid to Syria
At the beginning of the Likud faction meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that "in the afternoon and evening, we will send out rescue and medical aid missions" to Turkey.
Netanyahu then noted that the country received a request for aid to Syria and that he approved it: "We also received a request from a political party for humanitarian aid to Syria, and I approved it. I assume it will be done in the near future."