Israel to provide aid to Syria after deadly earthquake - Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Jerusalem received a request for help from Damascus - after a powerful earthquake killed hundreds, both in Syria and neighboring Turkey - and approved it.

"In the last day we received a request from the Turkish government for assistance. In the afternoon and evening we will send out rescue and medical aid missions. We also received a request from a political party for humanitarian aid to Syria and I approved it. I assume it will be done in the near future," Netanyahu said at the beginning of the Likud party meeting.

It was earlier reported that this was not a direct request from Syria to Israel, but that it came from Russia. Damascus and Jerusalem do not have official diplomatic relations. Later on Monday, Al-Watan - a pro-government newspaper in Syria - cited an official source denying that the government requested Israeli aid with earthquake relief.

Over 1,500 people died in the two countries hit overnight by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake with the toll expected to rise as rescue workers are searching for survivors under the rubble. Earlier on Monday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had instructed authorities to provide aid for Turkey.

The first Israeli delegation is expected to leave this evening and a wider delegation is expected to depart tomorrow morning. It will include a lot of humanitarian aid gathered in cooperation with other aid agencies.

"We all share in the sorrow of the Turkish people following the tragedy that happened tonight. I spoke earlier with my colleague, the Turkish Foreign Minister, and expressed my deep sorrow. Today we are sending two professional delegations on behalf of the State of Israel with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to do everything to help the victims. Israel today stands by Turkey in its difficult hour," said Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

Director General of the Foreign Ministry Ronan Lev added that Israel "must be prepared to take care of anyone who needs help."

"We must act as quickly as possible in order to save lives, the knowledge of the missions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the field is extremely important for the success of handling the incident," he said.