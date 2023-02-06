The Syria-Turkey earthquake in photos

Tremors were felt as far away as Israel, Egypt, and Iraq

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, leaving over 2,300 people dead between the two countries and causing massive damage, with tremors felt as far away as Israel, Egypt, and Iraq.

In northern Syria, over 800 people lost their lives and more than a thousand others were injured, according to provisional reports released by state media and rescue workers there. The number of casualties was likely to change rapidly given the amount of collapsed buildings across multiple areas.

The latest death toll in Turkey was nearly 1,500, wiping out entire sections of major cities filled with millions who have fled the civil war in Syria and other conflicts, in the region's strongest earthquake in nearly a century.

Keep scrolling for a photo reel of the disaster:

AFP A man searches for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

AFP Rescue teams search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

AFP An injured man is taken to the emergency department of a hospital after an earthquake hits the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP People injured in an earthquake receive treatment at al-Rahma hospital in Darkush, on the outskirts of northwestern Idlib province.

OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP A young girl injured in an earthquake receives treatment at al-Rahma hospital in the Syrian city of Darkush.

AP /Ghaith Alsayed A car is seen under the rubble of a collapsed building, in the town of Azmarin, in Syria's northern Idlib province.

AFP People watch as rescue teams search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

ABDULAZIZ KETAZ / AFP Members of the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, search the rubble for victims after an earthquake in the town of Zardana, northwestern Syria.

MOHAMMED AL-RIFAI / AFP Members of the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, carry a victim extracted from the rubble after an earthquake in the town of Zardana, Syria.

MAHMUT BOZARSLAN / AFPTV / AFP In this video grab from AFP TV, rescuers search for victims of an earthquake in Turkey.

Aaref WATAD / AFP Two injured men and a child receive treatment at Bab al-Hawa hospital following an earthquake, in Idlib, on the border with Turkey.

Agence IHA via AP People and emergency crews rescue a person on a stretcher from a collapsed building in Adana, Turkey.

AP/Mahmut Bozarsan) Rescue workers and medical teams try to reach residents trapped in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey.

Depo Photos via AP People gather around a collapsed building in Pazarcik, Kahramanmaras province, southern Turkey.

Aaref WATAD/AFP An injured child and a man receive treatment at Bab al-Hawa hospital following an earthquake, in Syria's Idlib province, bordering Turkey.

ILYAS AKENGIN / AFP People search for survivors in the rubble in Diyarbakir, Turkey, after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit.

Depo Photos via AP A building collapsed after an earthquake in Pazarcik, Kahramanmaras province, southern Turkey.

Aaref WATAD/AFP An injured child waits for treatment at Bab al-Hawa hospital following an earthquake in Syria's Idlib province, bordering Turkey.

ILYAS AKENGIN / AFP People search for survivors in Diyarbakir, Turkey, after an earthquake.