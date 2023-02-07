English
LIVEBLOG: Over 5,100 dead in Turkey, Syria, rescue efforts still underway

People and emergency teams search for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Turkey
People and emergency teams search for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Turkey

Turkey reports a death toll of 3,549 while Syria's stands at 1,602

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday leaving thousands dead and injured, with buildings destroyed in several provinces. Dozens of nations have pledged aid since the quake, which hit as people were still sleeping and amid freezing weather that has hampered emergency efforts.

Israeli Rescuers Without Borders gives an update on activities

Earthquake survivors desperately search for loved ones

Turkey's Erdogan declares state of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces, latest death toll 3,549

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the earthquake that hit Turkey was the "biggest disaster" to ever hit the country.

Adem ALTAN / AFP
A man walks across the rubble of collapsed building towards a building still standing in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.

Syrian Red Crescent presses for aid

Following the earthquake that left more than 1,600 people dead across the war-torn nation, the Syrian Red Crescent pleaded with Western nations - primarily the U.S. and EU - to ease sanctions and offer relief.

In addition to killing thousands in neighboring Turkey, the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck early on Monday caused extensive destruction in both regime- and rebel-held areas of Syria.

UNESCO sounds alarm over damage to heritage sites

The UN's cultural agency UNESCO said it was ready to provide assistance after two sites listed on its World Heritage list in Syria and Turkey sustained damage.

AFP
A picture showing the minaret of the mosque inside of the UNESCO-listed citadel, in the regime-controlled northern Syrian city of Aleppo and a picture of the same tower following an earthquake.

Algerian aircraft carrying 17 tons of aid arrives at Syria's Aleppo airport

AFP
Algerian rescue teams arrive at Aleppo International Airport
AFP
Algerian rescue teams arrive at Aleppo International Airport

World Health Organization says up to 23 million people could be affected

Up to 23 million people could be affected by the massive earthquake that has killed thousands in Turkey and Syria, the WHO warned.

"Event overview maps show that potentially 23 million people are exposed, including around five million vulnerable populations," WHO senior emergencies officer Adelheid Marschang told the UN health agency's executive committee, according to AFP. 

Death toll reaches over 5,000

Turkey's death toll reached 3,432, making the death toll combined above 5,000. Numbers are still expected to climb. 

Rami al SAYED / AFP
Syrians search the rubble of a house in which one entire family except a newborn baby was killed.

The unimaginable scale of the earthquake devastation in Turkey

The 7.8-magnitude earthquakes and the aftershocks left immense damage to Turkey and Syria. Security and defense analyst Dr. Yusuf Alabarda spoke to i24NEWS from Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday regarding the extent of the damage.

Total death toll approaches 5,000

Syria's death toll rose to at least 812 in government-held areas, according to state news agency SANA. This brings the combined death toll to nearly 5,000.

What tech Israel can offer for search and rescue

Turkey's death toll rises to 3,381

Turkey's Anadolu news site, citing the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, reports a jump from 2,921 to 3,381 in the death toll. This brings the combined numbers to roughly 4,900.

Syria's opposition rescuers say hundreds of families still trapped under rubble

The head of the Syrian opposition-run civil defense service, Raed al-Saleh, told Reuters urgent help was needed from international groups for the rescue effort by the White Helmets in rebel-held northwest Syria, where hundreds were killed and injured.

OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP
Residents and rescuers search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnaya in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey.

"Every second means saving lives, and we call on all humanitarian organizations to give material aid and respond to this catastrophe urgently," he said.

More than 7,800 rescued in Turkey

An official with Turkey's disaster management authority has stated that over 7,800 people have been rescued. The death toll in the country currently stands at 2,921.

Israel's rescue mission arrives in Turkey

The Israeli rescue mission for Operation "Olive Branch" landed at the airport in Adana, Turkey in the area of ​​the earthquake. After initial preparation, the rescue teams will make their way to the disaster areas and there they will begin the rescue operations.

IDF
Israel's Operation "Olive Branch" arrives in Turkey

Israel's deputy ambassador to Turkey, Nadav Markman stated: "It was difficult to obtain the necessary approvals for the landing of the troops, especially in light of the time frame, and during the night we worked vigorously with the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the military, and the aviation authorities." 

"I am excited and proud to see the Israeli military planes landing at the airport, leading the rescue forces are on their way to provide aid to the affected residents"

MFO
Israeli rescue workers sent to Turkey after the earthquakes

