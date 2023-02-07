Difficult weather conditions frustrate Turkey, Syria earthquake rescue efforts

'The infrastructure is damaged, the roads that we used to use for humanitarian work are damaged, we have to be creative in how to get to the people'

Rescuers in Turkey and Syria attempted to battle the freezing cold Monday into Tuesday as they hunted for survivors following the disastrous earthquake.

Over 5,600 buildings were flattened across cities in both countries when the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck, including multi-story apartment blocks. The combined death toll from both countries is nearly 4,900. However, the World Health Organization has warned that casualties could rise above 20,000, especially as the temperature drops to unsurvivable levels.

Near the quake's epicenter between Turkey's Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep, entire buildings lay flat in ruins under the gathering snow. In addition, the snow and ice have made major roads challenging to traverse, hampering rescue efforts. Israeli forces, however, that are helping as part of Operation "Olive Branch," have plenty of experience clearing people from rubble.

According to a UN humanitarian official, harsh winter weather and fuel shortages were also creating obstacles in Syria. UN resident coordinator El-Mostafa Benlamlih told Reuters: “The infrastructure is damaged, the roads that we used to use for humanitarian work are damaged, we have to be creative in how to get to the people… but we are working hard."

Adem ALTAN / AFP Men warm themselves around a bonfire next to a building that collapsed in Kahramanmaras, Turkey after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast.

Temperatures fell close to freezing overnight, worsening conditions for people trapped under rubble or left homeless. Yet, despite the cold, terrified residents spent the night on the streets. One person packed his wife and five children into their car, too scared to move. He told AFP: “We can’t go home. Everyone is afraid."