The unimaginable scale of the earthquake devastation in Turkey

Security and defense analyst Dr. Yusuf Alabarda spoke to i24NEWS from Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday, where he spoke of the unimaginable scale of the earthquake's devastation in the country.

Monday's earthquake has killed over 3,300 people in Turkey alone, with numbers expected to rise as more bodies are discovered under the rubble. Alabarda stated: "According to experts... this is the biggest earthquake since the last century in Turkish history."

"There were actually two big earthquakes. One of them, the magnitude was 7.7, and the last one 10 hours later was 7.6."

When asked about the challenges rescuers are facing now, Alabarda stated that at least 10 large cities were affected by the earthquake, meaning about 50 million people were severely affected. He continued that approximately 10,000 buildings collapsed - meaning it's going to take a lot of time to clear out - "too much time," according to him.

"Probably, the shelters will be ready in a couple of days," Alabarda continued. "For now, the evacuation has already started from these cities to other cities. All the tourism destinations are now open, and the school dormitories are being opened."

He said that what Turkey needs is rescue teams immediately. Israel sent a rescue team to the country named Operation "Olive Branch," which saw 150 military rescuers fly to the impacted area. Albarda spoke of the size of the disaster area that needed to be covered, saying that Turkey needs rescue teams from NATO, which has so far deployed 60 teams.

The government has rallied together to provide a unified response, Albarda said. "All the leaders of the opposition came together with (President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan yesterday. But, without a doubt, this is a huge economic burden on the shoulders of the government."