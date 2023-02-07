Turkey's famous Gaziantep Castle badly damaged by quake

'The iron railings around the castle were scattered on the surrounding sidewalks. The retaining wall next to the castle also collapsed'

Monday’s earthquake on the Turkish-Syrian border was among the most powerful in living memory. On Tuesday, it was discovered that along with the loss of human life, there has also been a loss of human history.

With a massive quake of a magnitude of 7.8, one of Turkey's most famous castles took some damage. Unfortunately, it looks now like it may have after a heavy medieval siege.

The castle in Gaziantep was first built as a watchtower in the Roman period in the second and third centuries C.E., with more added over time. It sits atop a hill in the city center, with its roots dating back to the 2nd century. Now, these roots are at risk as walls and watch towers have been leveled.

"Some of the bastions in the east, south and southeast parts of the historical Gaziantep Castle in the central Şahinbey district were destroyed by the earthquake. The debris was scattered on the road," Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu reported. "The iron railings around the castle were scattered on the surrounding sidewalks. The retaining wall next to the castle also collapsed. In some bastions, large cracks were observed."

The quake centered just outside the city and in surrounding areas, and many people were trapped under the rubble. So far, 3,419 people have been reported dead in Turkey alone. The rubble of Gaziantep castle is like many of those lost lives, irreparable.