Millions of vulnerable refugees in Turkey-Syria quake zone

The quake was an 'absolute hammer blow' for displaced Syrians already suffering more than a decade of war, an economic crisis, and winter storms

The devastating, deadly earthquake that struck Monday around the Turkish-Syrian border hit an area that is home to millions of refugees already suffering from desperate circumstances.

Click here for updates on the quake aftermath.

As rescue workers from around the world went to Turkey and Syria to find and help those who survived the 7.8 magnitude quake, the United Nations said Tuesday that it was trying to reach refugees affected, though its existing aid programs are woefully underfunded.

"We do not know the exact number of refugees impacted and we might not for some days, but we fear the number might be significant, given the epicenter of the quake was close to areas with high concentrations of refugees," said Matthew Saltmarsh, spokesman for the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

Some of the areas are hard to reach, slowing a "comprehensive assessment on loss of lives and damages,” he added.

Turkey hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees who have fled their country's civil war, almost half of them children. In the 10 Turkish provinces affected by the quake, more than 1.7 million of the 15 million inhabitants are Syrian refugees, AFP reported.

Philippe Leclerc, UNHCR's representative in Turkey, said that in Kilis province, one in two people are Syrian refugees, while in Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, and Hatay, the figure is nearly 20 percent.

Meanwhile within Syria, more than 6.8 million people were internally displaced before the quake, and nearly 60,000 Palestinian refugees were in quake-affected northern Syria.

UNHCR said the quake was an "absolute hammer blow" for displaced Syrians who have already suffered more than a decade of war, an economic crisis, and winter storms. Most Syrian refugees in Turkey are living among local populations, "in the same buildings which have collapsed. They are participating in the rescue as volunteers,” said Leclerc.