LIVEBLOG: Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll passes 11,200
Rescue teams brave frigid weather, aftershocks and collapsing buildings, as they dig for survivors
A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday killing and injuring thousands, leaving buildings destroyed in several provinces. Dozens of nations are sending aid and rescue teams to the region to search for survivors amid freezing weather that has hampered emergency efforts.
Tense moments of a search-and-rescue operation in Turkey
Israeli delegation rescues two people who spent 38 hours under rubble in Turkey
Israeli rescuers saved a 12-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman who were trapped under the rubble for two days.
"The cold is very severe and time is critical to save lives," says Megan David Adom Director Eli Bin.
"We are preparing to establish a field hospital," he adds.
Turkish soccer player dies in quake
Famous Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan found dead under the rubble, according to his soccer club Yeni Malatyaspor.
Death toll rises above 11,200 in Turkey, Syria quake
At least 8,574 people had died in Turkey and 2,662 in Syria from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the total to 11,236.
Syria officially requests EU help for quake relief
The European Commission is "encouraging" EU member countries to respond to Syria's request for medical supplies and food, while monitoring to ensure that any aid "is not diverted" by the sanctioned government in Damascus, says EU commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic.
Pope calls for support for Syria-Turkey quake victims
"I am praying for them with emotion and I wanted to say that I am close to these people, to the families of the victims and everyone who is suffering from this devastating disaster," says Francis.
"I thank those who are offering help and encourage everyone to show solidarity with these countries, some of which have already been battered by a long war," the pontiff adds.
China offers emergency aid of $4.4 million to quake-hit Syria
According to China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, $2 million of the emergency aid will be used for cash and urgently needed relief supplies. He adds that Beijing will speed up existing food aid projects.
China will also send a first tranche of $5,9 million in emergency aid to Turkey.
Death toll in Turkey, Syria rises above 9,500
Officials and medics say 6,957 people had died in Turkey and 2,547 in Syria, bringing the total to 9,504.
Israeli troops search for survivors in Turkey
The Israeli military carry out Operation "Olive Branch" rescuing people trapped in collapsed in buildings.
Death toll rises to above 8,700 in Turkey, Syria quake
According to official data, 6,234 people had died in Turkey and 2,470 in Syria, bringing the total to 8,704.
Taliban administration to send earthquake aid to Turkey, Syria
Afghanistan's Taliban administration will send around $165,000 in aid to Turkey and Syria to help the response to a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck this week, according to a foreign ministry statement.
Quake toll passes 8,300
Officials and medics say 5,894 people have died in Turkey and 2,470 in Syria, bringing the total to 8,364.
Chinese earthquake rescue team arrives in Turkey
The team is comprised of 82 members. They brought 20 tonnes of medical and other rescue supplies and equipment, as well as four search-and-rescue dogs, according to CCTV.
Death toll in Turkey, Syria jumps to over 7,800
The death toll of a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria is up to more than 7,800 people as rescuers work against time in harsh winter conditions to dig survivors out of the rubble of collapsed buildings.
The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns that time is running out for the thousands injured and those still feared trapped.