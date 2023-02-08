English
Turkish soccer player Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan killed in quake

A woman weeps as she stands beside the body of a quake victim in Hatay, Turkey.
Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu was rescued after hours of searching

Famous Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan was found dead under rubble after the massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday left more than 11,200 people dead and thousands injured. 

"Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, lost his life in the earthquake. Rest in peace. We will not forget you," his soccer club Yeni Malatyaspor wrote on social media.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper played 94 games in his career. He performed for Bugsas Spor, Osmanlispor, Ankaraspor and Ümraniyespor before joining Yeni Malatyaspor at the start of the 2021-2022 Turkish D1 season.

Meanwhile, search continues for Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu. Earlier on Tuesday Mustafa Ozat, vice president of Hatayspor, where Atsu has been playing since 2022, announced on Turkish radio that the player was found alive. However, it was later clarified that the person who was hospitalized was not Atsu. 

