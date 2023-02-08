The mission included 15 planes carrying 230 Israeli soldiers and hundreds of tons of aid

An Israeli medical team landed in Turkey on Wednesday to begin its mission to supply hundreds of tons of aid and treat those affected by the devastating earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives.

The joint delegation of Israel’s army and Health Ministry consisted of 15 planes carrying 230 soldiers and hundreds of tons of aid as part of the humanitarian mission dubbed Operation “Olive Branch" – designed to treat as many victims of the quake as possible. Led by the Medical Corps of the Israeli army’s Technology and Logistics Division, it is the Israeli army’s 30th mission in the past 41 years.

IDF Israeli soldiers boarding a plane en route to Turkey as part of a humanitarian mission.

“We are about 48 hours into Operation 'Olive Branches.' The next step will be the establishment of a field hospital,” said Brig. Gen. Gilad Kenan, commander of Israel's Nevatim Air Base from which the rescue mission took off. He noted that an Israeli team of 150 soldiers was already in Turkey and "engaged in saving lives and have rescued a significant number of casualties."

IDF Israeli humanitarian aid preparing to board a plane en route to Turkey.

Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria are racing against time in freezing cold conditions to find survivors under flattened buildings after the devastating quake – and hopes of finding more people alive are fading fast as the death toll approached 12,000.

“We are already transferring about 100 tons of equipment that will allow us to settle there and help the wounded and those affected by the earthquake. We are very proud to be on the giving side and help the Turkish people in their difficult time as a result of this earthquake," Kenan continued.

“I think that this action largely reflects the values of the [Israeli army] and the values of the State of Israel. The Air Force will continue to work around the clock to enable any assistance and any mission it calls upon to assist in this very important effort, which deals with the saving of life and assistance to the Turkish people who are in need.”