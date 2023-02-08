'The city is under total destruction – there’s no electricity, fuel, heating. Many buildings have collapsed, and a synagogue was also damaged'

Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States, on Wednesday spoke with i24NEWS about his experience in Turkey and the catastrophe he saw firsthand from an earthquake that leveled multiple cities and claimed thousands of lives.

Chitrik told i24NEWS that upon his arrival to the southern city of Antakya on Monday – when a 7.8-magnitude quake hit Turkey and Syria – he began helping rescue teams of the Turkish Jewish community to search for and evacuate those still alive.

“Members of the Antaky Jewish community are unaccounted for. We cannot confirm anything, but we hope and pray they come out of the rubble in health,” the rabbi said. “Though, of course, as time passes it becomes more difficult.”

He explained that the rescue team in the ancient city of Antakya was organized by Turkey’s Chief Rabbi Ishak Haleva in an effort to bring the Jewish community to safety.

“The city is under total destruction – there’s no electricity, fuel, heating. Many buildings have collapsed, and a synagogue was also damaged,” he said with a tone of shock.

“We managed to get in the synagogue and get out Torah scrolls and get them to safety. The synagogue is still standing but the walls are totally cracked,” he noted. “The city is quite dangerous to stay in. There are rescue teams trying to get people out from under the rubble. Prayers are really welcome, and if you can, send donations, medicine, or anything to help out the rescuers and people.”