Time running out for earthquake rescue after critical first 72 hours

While some people survive more than a week, 'these are rare and extraordinary cases'

As three days pass since Monday morning when the deadly earthquake in southwest Turkey destroyed thousands of buildings and killed at least 15,000 in that country and neighboring Syria, time is running out to rescue the survivors under the rubble, according to disaster experts.

“Generally, earthquakes do not kill people, collapsing infrastructure kills people,” University College London Professor Ilan Kelman told AFP.

The first 72 hours are critical, Kelman says, as this is generally when more than 90 percent of earthquake survivors are saved.

“Typically, it is rare to find survivors after the fifth to seventh days, and most search and rescue teams will consider stopping by then,” said Dr. Jarone Lee, speaking to AP.

While some survive past a week, “Unfortunately, these are usually rare and extraordinary cases,” Lee said.

Those that survive their injuries — possibly including amputations from limbs caught under fallen buildings — the weather and water present additional threats to their lives.

Some survivors can survive a week or more, experts say, but this depends largely on environmental factors. As southern Turkey and Syria deal with freezing temperatures and snowfall, “people are probably perishing due to the weather,” which “is completely against us,” Kelman said.

Even if a survivor under the debris staves off hypothermia, people “will start dying at the three, four, five day mark” without water, Kelman said.

Despite the inrush of international aid, he said most survivors are saved on the first day, “often using no more than their hands or a shovel.”

For international aid efforts, it costs an average of $1 million for each life saved.

“If we would see levels of investment in disaster prevention that we are seeing in disaster response, we would not be in this situation,” he added.