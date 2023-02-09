LIVEBLOG: Anger and despair mounts in Turkey, Syria as window for quake rescues narrows
As quake death toll surpasses 15,000 search for survivors continues in Turkey, Syria despite temperature plunging to dangerous lows
Even after crucial 72 hours has passed since the devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, rescuers from different countries, including Israel, do not lose hope to find survivors. Thousands of people affected by the disaster are seeking temporary shelter and food in freezing winter weather, and wait in anguish by piles of rubble where their family and friends might still lie buried.
Death toll rises to above 15,800 in Turkey, Syria quake
According to officials and medics, 12,873 people died in Turkey and 2,992 in Syria, bringing the confirmed total to 15,865.
Israeli military rescues 65-year-old man in Turkey
Israel's rescue delegation dubbed Operation "Olive Branch" of the Home Front Command pulls a 65-year-old from under the ruins of a destroyed building in the city of Kahrmanmarsh in Turkey. After the so-called golden 72 hours, survival rate falls to 5-10 percent.
Turkish quake survivors face big freeze in cars, tents
As temperatures in the quake-stricken Turkish city of Gaziantep plunge to minus five degrees Celsius thousands of families spent the night in cars and makeshift tents - too scared or banned from returning to their homes.