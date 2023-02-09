LIVEBLOG: Anger and despair mounts in Turkey, Syria as window for quake rescues narrows

As quake death toll surpasses 15,000 search for survivors continues in Turkey, Syria despite temperature plunging to dangerous lows

Even after crucial 72 hours has passed since the devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, rescuers from different countries, including Israel, do not lose hope to find survivors. Thousands of people affected by the disaster are seeking temporary shelter and food in freezing winter weather, and wait in anguish by piles of rubble where their family and friends might still lie buried.

