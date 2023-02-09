English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

LIVEBLOG: Anger and despair mounts in Turkey, Syria as window for quake rescues narrows

i24NEWS

1 min read
People sit near a bonfire amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.
OZAN KOSE / AFPPeople sit near a bonfire amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.

As quake death toll surpasses 15,000 search for survivors continues in Turkey, Syria despite temperature plunging to dangerous lows

Even after crucial 72 hours has passed since the devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, rescuers from different countries, including Israel, do not lose hope to find survivors. Thousands of people affected by the disaster are seeking temporary shelter and food in freezing winter weather, and wait in anguish by piles of rubble where their family and friends might still lie buried. 

For latest developments of the last 24 hours see i24NEWS' LIVEBLOG

Video poster

Death toll rises to above 15,800 in Turkey, Syria quake

According to officials and medics, 12,873 people died in Turkey and 2,992 in Syria, bringing the confirmed total to 15,865.

Israeli military rescues 65-year-old man in Turkey

Israel's rescue delegation dubbed Operation "Olive Branch" of the Home Front Command pulls a 65-year-old from under the ruins of a destroyed building in the city of Kahrmanmarsh in Turkey. After the so-called golden 72 hours, survival rate falls to 5-10 percent.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1623562563093921792

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Turkish quake survivors face big freeze in cars, tents

As temperatures in the quake-stricken Turkish city of Gaziantep plunge to minus five degrees Celsius thousands of families spent the night in cars and makeshift tents - too scared or banned from returning to their homes.

ADEM ALTAN / AFP
ADEM ALTAN / AFPPeople sit next to tents at a camp set up by the government at Kahramanmaras Stadium, in the south of Turkey.

This article received 0 comments