First quake aid convoy reaches rebel-held regions of Syria

There is no good time or place for an earthquake to hit, but this was the very last place it should have - northwest Syria. The region has already been struggling to rebuild itself after 12 years of civil war left it in ruins and displaced thousands.

“The conditions here are very difficult. I don't know what to tell you, there are many victims that haven't been found yet, some have been found dead and some were found alive. The destruction is just devastating,” Liza Saidj, Official at Algerian Red Crescent Rescue Mission to Syria.

The damage in Syria is mostly concentrated in the cities of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, Tartus, and Idlib. Idlib and its surrounding areas are in rebel-controlled territory. Aid and assistance into these areas can either enter from the south, controlled by the Syrian government, or the north through Turkey.

Aaref WATAD / AFP An injured Syrian child rests at a make-shift shelter for people who were left homeless, near the rebel-held town of Jindayris, Syria.

The government of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus is still a pariah in much of the international community, sanctioned by the U.S. and EU, which are reluctant to route aid directly through them. But the damage to roads and other infrastructure in southern Turkey has stalled aid from reaching northern Syria creating a severely problematic situation.

“We have got a large unfolding, huge scale disaster, unfolding on us, with a large geographical spread. We’ve got a lot of people here who survived, now out in the open, in worsening and horrific conditions ... We are in real danger of seeing a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial disaster if we don't move with the same pace and intensity as we are doing on the search and rescue side,” Rob Holden, WHO Incident Manager for Earthquake Response.

Emergency workers on the ground say aid delays could cost lives as they race against time and the frigid weather conditions searching for survivors. Thus far, more than 3,000 in Syria have been killed by the powerful earthquake while around half a million have been killed by a brutal civil war.

The sanctions, war divisions, and earthquake devastation have only exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation, creating a crisis within a crisis in a place that needs help and healing more than most.