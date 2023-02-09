Despair grips homeless as Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 20,000

'I still can't believe I made it out, I feel like I'm still stuck under the rubble,' says a displaced Syrian. 'We have nothing left'

Hundreds of thousands of people were gripped by cold, hunger, and despair after being left homeless from the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week, as the death toll surpassed 20,000 on Thursday.

Despite sporadic rescue stories since Monday’s seismic tremors, hopes were fading that many more would be found alive in the ruined cities, parking gloomy memories of when 17,000 people died in 1999 when a similar quake hit northwest Turkey.

After days of simmering anger over the slow delivery of aid and delays in getting the rescue effort underway, the first United Nations convoy carrying aid to stricken Syrians crossed the border from Turkey. Hundreds of thousands of people across the neighboring countries have been left homeless in the middle of winter – with many camping out in makeshift shelters amid the ruins, often desperate for food, water, and heat.

In Turkey, Syrian refugee families who journeyed across the border to escape the war in their home country are witnessing familiar scenes of destruction. "We had to go here because it was safer, but all these areas are now destroyed. These buildings might also come down on us. They remind me of Syria and the destruction there. But thanks to God, we're alive," a Syrian refugee in Turkey told i24NEWS.

In northwest Syria, many already displaced by the country's 12-year war – living in tents along the Turkish border – were largely spared the damage. Widowed and homeless, Duaa Ghadban lost everything in a powerful quake, forcing her to take shelter in a camp for people displaced by the war.

Many survivors like Ghadban flocked to camps including Deir Ballut, either because they had nowhere to sleep or because they feared aftershocks would level their damaged homes.

"I still can't believe I made it out, I feel like I'm still stuck under the rubble,” said Ghadban. "We have nothing left.”