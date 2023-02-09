Turkey's Erdogan facing political tremors over criticized quake response

Given that the current state of emergency is expected to end just days before the May vote, Erdogan might find himself in a dire political situation

Thursday was day four of the search and rescue efforts following the catastrophic earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria – and with every minute that passes, crews on the ground are in an agonizing race against time to find any remaining survivors.

“Search and rescue teams are working hard to save the trapped people,” said Hussein Kalkan, whose family was trapped in the rubble in Turkey.

“If it was the first or the second day, we could save them alive. We have lost hope as we have entered the fourth day. They are trapped under the ground floor,” he told i24NEWS.

With the death toll surpassing 20,000 in total among both countries late Thursday, more and more bodies were being pulled out from the destruction and laid to rest in mass burials.

“This is doomsday itself,” said Huseyin Pekerel, a quake survivor in Turkey. “There are thousands of injured and dead. There is no family left without pain.”

Meanwhile in Syria, the first aid convoy since the devastating quake entered the war-torn country’s rebel-held northwest through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey. The United Nations said that over four million people living in the region – who are already dependent on humanitarian aid due to the 12-year civil war there – are desperate.

And while aid to Turkey has been entering more smoothly, having it reach the different provinces in a timely manner is another issue.

“There is no professional team. There is no team to remove the bodies or the survivors still under the rubble. Even though it is the fourth day, no one has come. No authority has come,” Turkish bank worker Adil Oktay told i24NEWS.

Amid growing criticism over the Turkish government’s sluggish response, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the heavily-affected areas in his country, promising no one would remain homeless.

“Certainly, there have been shortcomings, as the conditions have been clear. It’s impossible to be prepared to face a disaster like this,” Erdogan said earlier this week.

With the presidential election in Turkey only three months away, Erdogan is more than aware of the possible political tremors from the deadly quakes. He’s likely thinking of the aftermath of a massive seismic disaster that rocked the Izmit region near Istanbul in 1999, claiming 17,000 lives.

Then-prime minister Bulent Ecevit – paralyzed by the magnitude of the quake – was widely condemned for failing to mobilize quickly enough. Given that the current state of emergency is expected to end just days before the May vote, Erdogan might find himself in a dire political situation, as his country reels from tragedy.