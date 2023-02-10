U.S. waives sanctions for humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Syria

US Treasury Department issues license to send Syria aid without incurring sanctions, good for six months

The United States waived sanctions on Syria to allow the flow of humanitarian aid on Thursday, after a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey earlier this week, killing thousands and leveling buildings in communities on both sides of the Turkish-Syrian border.

The U.S. Treasury Department license grants the "broad authorization necessary to support immediate disaster relief efforts in Syria."

Syria was badly affected by the earthquake on Monday but, unlike Turkey, U.S.-led sanctions on Damascus mean that the aid received by the country is scant compared to the international humanitarian assistance given to Ankara. More than 20,000 in both countries have died in the catastrophe.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the people of Türkiye and Syria for the tragic loss of life and destruction in the wake of devastating earthquakes," said US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

"U.S. sanctions in Syria will not stand in the way of life-saving efforts for the Syrian people," he emphasized.

The waiver does not, however, cover "any person whose property and interests in property are blocked" specifically by Syrian sanctions, unless they represent the Syrian government or are explicitly authorized.

Also banned are any transactions importing Syrian oil or petroleum products into the U.S.

The Treasury said that the license "reflects the United States’ commitment to support the people of Syria through their ongoing earthquake crisis. While sanctions relief alone cannot reverse longstanding structural challenges and the brutal tactics of the Assad regime, it can ensure that sanctions do not inhibit the life-saving assistance needed following this disaster."