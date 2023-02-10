Children saved from quake ruins in Turkey, Syria as death toll nears 24,000

A family of four, a three-year-old, and a 10-day-old newborn baby rescued in Turkey's Syrian-border province of Hatay

Rescue crews on Friday pulled out children from the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake as the death toll neared 24,000 four days after the initial tremor, as a winter freeze compounded the suffering for hundreds of thousands left homeless.

The stench of death hung over Turkey’s eastern Kahramanmaras city – the epicenter of Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake that upturned millions of lives in a remote region filled with people displaced by war. In Syria alone, up to 5.3 million could be left homeless, the United Nations estimated.

With cities flattened and infrastructure ruined, the UN also warned that 874,000 people were now in urgent need of hot meals across Turkey and Syria amid bleak winter conditions. Rescuers, including teams from dozens of countries, continued to toil through the ruins of wrecked buildings, regularly calling for silence as they listened for any sound of life.

While grief and anguish have been slowly building into rage at the Turkish government’s response to the country’s most dire disaster in nearly a century, miraculous rescues have been made in pockets of Turkey more than 100 hours after the quake.

A family of four – a mother and her three children – were pulled from a pile of rubble in the Syrian-border province of Hatay. Three-year-old Zeynep Ela Parlak was also rescued in the same province, and the day prior, rescuers pulled a 10-day-old newborn baby and his mother after being trapped for 90 hours.

In Kahramanmaras, Israeli military search and rescue volunteers pulled a 10-year-old boy out of a collapsed building, bringing to 18 the number of Turkish civilians rescued by Israel's Home Front Command teams, according to the Israeli army. On Thursday, the Israeli teams also saved a seven-year-old girl in the same city.

But hopes were fading that many more would be found alive. The quake now ranks as the seventh most deadly natural disaster this century, as an estimated 24.4 million people across Syria and Turkey have been affected.