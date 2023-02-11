Aid trickles in as Turkey-Syria quake toll passes 24,000

'When I see the destroyed buildings, the bodies, it's not that I can't see where I will be in two or three years - I can't imagine where I'll be tomorrow'

On Saturday, a small amount of foreign help was making its way into sections of Turkey and Syria as rescuers labored to extricate kids from the wreckage in regions devastated by a powerful earthquake that has killed over 24,000 people.

Aftershocks from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday have increased the death toll and significantly disrupted the lives of survivors. The afflicted areas saw a winter freeze, which hindered rescue attempts and added to the misery of millions of people, many of whom were in urgent need of assistance.

The UN cautioned that after the earthquake, which has left up to 5.3 million people homeless in Syria alone, at least 870,000 people in the two nations urgently required food.

AP Photo/Francisco Seco Family members watch rescue teams working in their destroyed house in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey.

"When I see the destroyed buildings, the bodies, it's not that I can't see where I will be in two or three years - I can't imagine where I'll be tomorrow," said Fidan Turan, a pensioner in Turkey's southern city of Antakya, her eyes filling with tears.

"We've lost 60 of our extended family members," she said, according to AFP. "Sixty! What can I say? It's God's will."

In order to supply food rations to at least 590,000 newly displaced persons in Turkey and 284,000 in Syria, the United Nations World Food Programme made an appeal for $77 million. It added that out of those, 45,000 were refugees and 545,000 were internally displaced individuals.