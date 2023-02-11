Survivors still found in Turkey and Syria as quake toll nears 26,000

Nearly 26 million people affected by the disaster, WHO reports

The death toll in Turkey and Syria from this week’s earthquake was approaching the 26,000 mark on Saturday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on a tour of quake-stricken cities, raised the death toll in Turkey to 22,327, which pushed the total number of dead across the region, including government and rebel-held parts of Syria, to 25,880.

Some 80,104 people were injured in Turkey alone, Erdogan said, speaking in the city of Sanliurfa. Rescue crews pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes more than 130 hours after the quake.

Almost 26 million people have been affected, the WHO said Saturday, warning that dozens of hospitals had been damaged.